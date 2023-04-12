80.1 F
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Marine Safety Information Bulletin: Fire Safety on Small Passenger Vessels

The MSIB provides a checklist evaluating fire safety and emergency preparedness on board.

By Homeland Security Today
The dive boat Conception burns early on Sept. 2, 2019, off Santa Cruz Island, Calif. (Santa Barbara County Fire Public Information Officer Mike Eliason)

The Coast Guard has published Marine Safety Information Bulletin 05-23, Fire Safety on Small Passenger Vessels, which encourages owners and operators to do a self-assessment of the fire safety of their vessel(s).

The MSIB provides a checklist evaluating fire safety and emergency preparedness on board. MSIB 05-23 also announces that the Coast Guard has initiated a concentrated inspection campaign focused on fire safety aboard small passenger vessels. Some vessels initially certificated prior to 1996 that carry 100 or more passengers will be subject to in-service inspection to verify certain arrangements and procedures related to fire safety.

MSIB 05-23 is available at https://www.dco.uscg.mil/Featured-Content/Mariners/Marine-Safety-Information-Bulletins-MSIB/.

For any questions, please contact [email protected]

Read more at USCG

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

