Soldiers stationed on U.S. Army Garrison Casey conduct pre-screening processes on individuals awaiting entry to the base, USAG-Casey, Dongducheon, Republic of Korea, Feb. 26, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Amber I. Smith)

Navy Steps Up Coronavirus Screenings for Pacific-Deployed Personnel, Dependents And Visitors

With U.S. Navy fleet concentration centers located in Pacific countries reporting outbreaks of the coronavirus, the service has started screening personnel, dependents and base visitors for the disease.

As of Sunday, the majority of the 78,811 confirmed coronavirus cases were in China, according to the World Health Organization. However, South Korea, Japan and Singapore reported a substantial number of cases. All three countries host significant U.S. Navy facilities. In Korea, the virus’ spread is concerning enough for the government to raise its infectious-disease alert to its highest level, according to the U.S. Embassy in Seoul.

The Navy and U.S. 7th Fleet officials are monitoring the spread of coronavirus and taking steps to protect Navy personnel and dependents, according to Lt. Joe Keiley, spokesperson for 7th Fleet.

