(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Clinton Glenn)

Policy Letters: Update to Harbor Assist Towing Beyond Boundary Line and Use of Doublers on Subchapter M Towing Vessels

The Coast Guard Office of Commercial Vessel Compliance issued Policy Letter 19-01 Change 1 “Enforcement Guidance for Harbor Assist Towing Vessels When Operating Beyond the Boundary Line” to align with the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021. The policy letter provides updated enforcement guidance to the Coast Guard Officers in Charge, Marine Inspection (OCMI) regarding changes to manning, credentialing, and watchkeeping requirements, applicable to harbor assist towing vessels inspected under 46 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Subchapter M that travel outside the Boundary Line.

Additionally, Policy Letter 21-03 “Guidance Concerning the Use of Doubler Plates for Repairs Involving Towing Vessels Subject to 46 CFR Subchapter M” was issued to provide guidance to Officers in Charge, Marine Inspection (OCMI), the Towing Vessel National Center of Expertise (TVNCOE), and 46 CFR Chapter I, Subchapter M Third Party Organizations (TPO) on the use of doubler plates for repairs involving towing vessels subject to inspection under 46 CFR Subchapter M.

Questions concerning this policy should be directed to [email protected].

Read more at USCG

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

Go to Top
X