Supporting Yemen to Develop a Legal Framework to Enhance Maritime Security

IMO is assisting the Maritime Affairs Authority, Yemen, to put in place a legal framework that gives full and complete effect to IMO instruments dealing with maritime security.

The five-day workshop (8-12 January) in Aden aims to sensitize national stakeholders on the content of IMO circular MSC.1/Circ.1525 on Guidance for the development of national maritime security legislation, in order to develop national legislation giving full and complete effect to the relevant maritime security measures (SOLAS chapter XI-2 and the ISPS Code); as well as on the objectives of the Red Sea Project.

The workshop is hosted by the Maritime Affairs Authority, Yemen, and brings together 36 participants from the Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs Authority, Yemen Gulf of Aden Ports Corporation and Yemen Arabian Sea Ports Corporation.

This is part of the programme of activities under the multi-year “Regional Programme for Maritime Security in the Red Sea Area” which is funded by the European Union and jointly delivered by IMO, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), INTERPOL and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). Under this programme, IMO aims to assist participating countries to enhance maritime security and safety in the Red Sea Area, in line with the 2050 Africa’s Integrated Maritime Strategy.

Read more at IMO