37.6 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, January 12, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime Security

Supporting Yemen to Develop a Legal Framework to Enhance Maritime Security

This is part of the program of activities under the multi-year "Regional Programme for Maritime Security in the Red Sea Area" which is funded by the European Union.

By Homeland Security Today
(IMO)

IMO is assisting the Maritime Affairs Authority, Yemen, to put in place a legal framework that gives full and complete effect to IMO instruments dealing with maritime security.

The five-day workshop (8-12 January) in Aden aims to sensitize national stakeholders on the content of IMO circular MSC.1/Circ.1525 on Guidance for the development of national maritime security legislation, in order to develop national legislation giving full and complete effect to the relevant maritime security measures (SOLAS chapter XI-2 and the ISPS Code); as well as on the objectives of the Red Sea Project.

The workshop is hosted by the Maritime Affairs Authority, Yemen, and brings together 36 participants from the Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs Authority, Yemen Gulf of Aden Ports Corporation and Yemen Arabian Sea Ports Corporation.

This is part of the programme of activities under the multi-year “Regional Programme for Maritime Security in the Red Sea Area” which is funded by the European Union and jointly delivered by IMO, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), INTERPOL and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). Under this programme, IMO aims to assist participating countries to enhance maritime security and safety in the Red Sea Area, in line with the 2050 Africa’s Integrated Maritime Strategy.

Read more at IMO

Previous articleFederal Register Notice: Commercial Diving Operations
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals