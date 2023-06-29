75.2 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, June 29, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

U.S. Coast Guard Academy Starts Swab Summer

Rear Adm. Michael Johnston, the 43rd Superintendent of the Academy, presided over the swabs’ swearing-in ceremony on Washington Parade Field.

By Homeland Security Today
The U.S. Coast Guard Academy welcomes 300 young women and men to the Class of 2027 for Day One, June 26, 2023. Day One marks the start of Swab Summer, an intensive seven-week program that prepares students for military and Academy life. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Abban)

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy started Swab Summer today as the Class of 2027 reported aboard campus. A total of 300 swabs, including 292 from the United States and eight international cadets, embarked on their transformative 200-week journey to become commissioned officers in the Coast Guard.

Day One marks the traditional start of Swab Summer an intense seven-week basic training program designed to transform civilian students into military members ready to accept the call of safeguarding the nation’s maritime security interests.

Rear Adm. Michael Johnston, the 43rd Superintendent of the Academy, presided over the swabs’ swearing-in ceremony on Washington Parade Field. Johnston took the helm as superintendent on May 26, thus making this freshman class the first exclusively under his leadership.

“As members of the Class of 2027, you represent the next generation of leaders who will bear the weight of defending our nation’s shores, protecting our maritime interests, and upholding our core values of honor, respect, and devotion to duty,” Johnston shared during his address at the ceremony.

Swab Summer includes rigorous physical conditioning, seamanship fundamentals, and academic coursework. All of these culminate in shaping the swabs into future leaders ready to serve in the Coast Guard.

Read more at USCG

Previous articleCoast Guard Base Charleston Holds Change-of-Command Ceremony
Next articleCoast Guard Offloads More Than $23 Million in Illegal Narcotics in San Juan
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals