U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Active Returns from 58-Day Counternarcotics Patrol

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Active (WMEC 618) and crew returned to homeport, Thursday, after a 58-day counternarcotics patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

Sailing over 12,000 nautical miles, from the cutter’s homeport in the Pacific Northwest, Active patrolled in support of a Joint Interagency Task Force South counternarcotics mission. Active’s crew of 70 Coast Guard men and women worked over the course of multiple hours to locate and interdict a drug laden “go-fast” vessel using the cutter’s embarked small boats. A total of 130 kg of cocaine was seized and four suspects were interdicted.

In addition to counternarcotic operations, Active played a role in the response to a search and rescue case of a missing American sailor last seen departing Mexico. In a joint effort with the Mexican Navy, Active located and investigated the sailing vessel Defiant, found overturned over 200 miles from nearest land. Active searched over 1,500 square miles of the Pacific but was unable to locate the sailor.

Active’s crew successfully rescued three endangered loggerhead sea turtles that had become tangled in abandoned fishing gear. Active removed the derelict gear and properly disposed of it to prevent further harm to wildlife.

“I am very proud of the cutter and the crew’s performance, said Cmdr. Adam Disque, commanding officer of the Active. “We were able to interdict illegal narcotics, assist in an international search and rescue case, and participate in a professional exchange with our partners in the Mexican Navy. The crew demonstrated professionalism and resiliency as we worked through a variety of logistical and engineering issues to keep Active mission ready. It was a great patrol and now we are looking forward to returning to cooler latitudes and spending some time with our families and friends.”

Commissioned in 1966, Coast Guard Cutter Active, affectionately nicknamed, “The Li’l Tough Guy,” is one of three medium endurance cutters homeported on the West Coast and is the oldest of all the Pacific Area major cutters. The medium endurance fleet supports all of the Coast Guard’s law enforcement, living marine resource, and search and rescue missions throughout the world.

