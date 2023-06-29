75.2 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, June 29, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Blacktip Holds Change of Command Ceremony at Sea

Thayer, who served as Blacktip’s officer in charge from July 2020, has a new assignment as officer in charge of Coast Guard Cutter Steelhead in Fort Macon, North Carolina.

By Homeland Security Today
Senior Chief Petty Officer Derek Campbell relieves Master Chief Petty Officer Michael Thayer during a change of command ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Blacktip, off the coast of Anacapa Island, California, June 23, 2023. The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition and a transfer of total responsibility, authority, and accountability from one individual to another. (USCG photo)

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Blacktip held a change of command ceremony today while underway off the coast of Anacapa Island.

During the ceremony, Senior Chief Petty Officer Derek Campbell relieved Master Chief Petty Officer Michael Thayer as the officer in charge of Coast Guard Cutter Blacktip.

Campbell reported to Blacktip from the Coast Guard Cutter Manta in Corpus Christi, Texas, where he served as the officer in charge.

Thayer, who served as Blacktip’s officer in charge from July 2020, has a new assignment as officer in charge of Coast Guard Cutter Steelhead in Fort Macon, North Carolina.

The change of command ceremony is a time-honored tradition and a transfer of total responsibility, authority, and accountability from one individual to another.

Read more at USCG

Previous articleUSCGC Vigorous Holds Change of Command Ceremony
Next articleCoast Guard Base Charleston Holds Change-of-Command Ceremony
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals