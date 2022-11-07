73.2 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, November 7, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James’ Commanding Officer Permanently Relieved

An investigation found that on Aug. 8, 2022, James ran aground while underway causing damage to the cutter. No personnel were injured.

By Homeland Security Today
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James transits toward its home port of Charleston, S.C., on Aug. 28, 2015. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Melissa Leake)

Capt. Marc Brandt was permanently relieved of duties as the commanding officer of USCGC James (WMSL 754), Monday.

Vice Adm. Kevin Lunday, commander of Coast Guard Atlantic Area, effected the permanent relief due to a loss of confidence in Brandt’s ability to command the cutter.

Brandt was temporarily relieved on Aug. 26, 2022, pending the results of an investigation into a mishap. The investigation found that on Aug. 8, 2022, James ran aground while underway causing damage to the cutter. No personnel were injured.

Capt. John Driscoll assumed temporary command of the cutter following Brandt’s relief and will remain in command until a permanent commanding officer is assigned.

Brandt has been temporarily assigned to Coast Guard Atlantic Area.

James is a Legend-class national security cutter (NSC) homeported in Charleston, South Carolina, with a crew of 148 personnel. NSCs are the Coast Guard’s most technologically-advanced cutters in the fleet.

Read more at USCG

Previous articleCoast Guard Prepares for Subtropical Storm Nicole, Warns of Impacts
Next articleFormer U.S. Military Pilot Sentenced for Acting as Paid Agent for China and Lying on National Security Background Forms
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals