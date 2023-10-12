56 F
U.S. Coast Guard Recovers Remaining Evidence from Titan Submersible

Presumed human remains were carefully recovered from within Titan’s debris and transported for analysis by U.S. medical professionals.

By Homeland Security Today
Coast Guard marine safety engineers assigned to the Marine Safety Center in Washington D.C., working for the Marine Board of Investigation for the Titan submersible case, conduct a survey of the aft titanium endcap from Titan in the North Atlantic Ocean Oct. 1, 2023. The endcap was recently recovered from the seafloor and successfully transferred to a U.S. port for analysis. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board)

Marine safety engineers with the Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) recovered and transferred remaining Titan submersible debris and evidence from the North Atlantic Ocean seafloor, Oct. 4.

The salvage mission, which was conducted under an existing agreement with U.S. Navy Supervisor of Salvage & Diving, was a follow-up to initial recovery operations following the loss of the Titan submersible. Investigators from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada joined the salvage expedition as part of their respective safety investigations.

The recovered evidence was successfully transferred to a U.S. port for cataloging and analysis. Additional presumed human remains were carefully recovered from within Titan’s debris and transported for analysis by U.S. medical professionals.

The MBI is coordinating with NTSB and other international investigative agencies to schedule a joint evidence review of recovered Titan debris. This review session will help determine the next steps for necessary forensic testing.

The MBI will continue evidence analysis and witness interviews ahead of a public hearing regarding this tragedy.

Additional updates will be available on the Titan Submersible Marine Board of Investigation webpage: www.news.uscg.mil/News-by-Region/Headquarters/TITAN-submersible.

Read more at USCG

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

