57.6 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, September 28, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime Security

U.S. Naval Forces Advances Interoperability Search and Rescue Exercise with the Royal Bahrain Navy

This was the first time the Royal Bahrain Navy’s patrol craft Al Farooq (PC 43) conducted a search and rescue exercise with the U.S. naval forces enhancing interoperability and maritime skills for both forces.

By Homeland Security Today
U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Bahrain Navy personnel maneuver a rigid-hulled inflatable boat during a joint search and rescue exercise (SAREX) in the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 21, 2023. (Photo By Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaleh Shahbazi)

The Sentinel-class fast response cutter, USCGC Robert Goldman (WPC 1142) and the Royal Bahrain Navy’s patrol craft Al Farooq (PC 43) conducted a search and rescue (SAR) exercise in the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 21.

The Sentinel-class fast response cutter, USCGC Robert Goldman (WPC 1142), a U.S. rigid-hull Inflatable boat, and the Royal Bahrain Navy’s patrol craft Al Farooq (PC 43) rendezvoused at sea and conducted a variety of search and rescue procedures including a simulated man over-board drill and small boat operations.

This was the first time the Royal Bahrain Navy’s patrol craft Al Farooq (PC 43) conducted a search and rescue exercise with the U.S. naval forces enhancing interoperability and maritime skills for both forces.

SAR exercises like these symbolize the strong bilateral operations and exercises between the U.S. and Royal Bahrain Navy.

Fast response cutters have high maneuverability capabilities and can reach speeds upwards of 28 knots with the ability to launch small boats from the stern, making them optimal for search and rescue operations.

Headquartered in Manama, Bahrain, NAVCENT includes U.S. forces operating in the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Bab al-Mandeb.

Read more at U.S. 5th Fleet

Previous articleBipartisan Senate CR Including Disaster and Firefighter Funding Faces ‘Stop’ Sign in the House
Next articleU.S. Marshals Service Reaches $15M Settlement in Class-Action Discrimination Lawsuit
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals