Update to Mask Requirement for Persons Aboard Vessels

On June 10, 2021, CDC announced that, until it can amend the January 29, 2021, Order, it will exercise its enforcement discretion to not require wearing a mask in outdoor areas of transportation conveyances or while outdoors at transportation hubs. The Coast Guard will no longer enforce mask requirements in outdoor areas of maritime transportation conveyances and hubs.

Marine Safety Information Bulletin (MSIB) 02-21 Change 2 reflects updated enforcement of the mask requirement for commercial vessels and maritime transportation hubs. Additional guidance can be found at the Coast Guard FAQ web page.

For information about this document, mariners can contact the Office of Commercial Vessel Compliance (CG-CVC) at [email protected].

