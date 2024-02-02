36.8 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, February 3, 2024
Maritime Security

US Navy Sets Sights On Fielding Autonomous Swarming Drones

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(Volatus Aerospace)

The US Navy is reaching out to industry to address an operational need for what it is calling small Unmanned Surface Vehicle (sUSV) interceptors.

According to the announcement released by the Defense Initiative Unit (DIU), the service is looking for “small Unmanned Surface Vehicle (sUSV) interceptors, capable of autonomously transiting hundreds of miles through contested waterspace, loitering in an assigned operating area while monitoring for maritime surface threats, and then sprinting to interdict a noncooperative, maneuvering vessel.” 

The effort, which is dubbed Production-Ready, Inexpensive, Maritime Expeditionary (PRIME), focuses on production-ready USVs that are capable of blue-water operations with autonomous waypoint navigation, and sense-and-avoid capabilities.

Read the rest from Naval News here.

Previous article
PACFLEET CO Paparo Warns a Weak U.S. Maritime Sector Risk in Conflict with China
Next article
Mark Lendvay Assumes Role as Acting Federal Security Director (Illinois) at Homeland Security
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals