Maritime Security

PACFLEET CO Paparo Warns a Weak U.S. Maritime Sector Risk in Conflict with China

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) transits through the South China Sea on Jan. 12, 2023. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

The current state of the civilian mariner sector is a weakness for the United States should a conflict with China break out in the Indo-Pacific, the nominee to lead the combatant command that oversees the region told Congress Thursday.

Adm. Samuel Paparo, who currently leads U.S. Pacific Fleet and was nominated to lead U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee for his confirmation hearing. During the testimony, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) noted that China has more than 5,500 merchant vessels, while the U.S. has 80 U.S.-flagged merchant ships operating worldwide.

“I believe that the current size and scope of the U.S. merchant fleet is a vulnerability,” Paparo said when asked about the numbers and China’s potential advantage in a conflict. “I believe that we have a force that’s sized for efficiency, but has not been examined from the standpoint of effectiveness under fire.”

Read the rest of the story from USNI news here.

