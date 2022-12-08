55.9 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, December 8, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

USCGC Thetis Returns to Homeport Following 56-Day Patrol

Prior to patrol, Thetis successfully completed the Coast Guard’s biennial shipboard training assessment, known as the tailored ships training accountability.

By Homeland Security Today
A USCGC Thetis (WMEC 910) boat crew approaches an overcrowded Cuban vessel at sea, Nov. 13, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bethany Squires)

The crew of the USCGC Thetis (WMEC 910) returned to their homeport in Key West, Saturday following a 56-day Caribbean Sea deployment.

While underway in the Coast Guard Seventh District’s area of operations and in support of Joint Interagency Task Force – South, Thetis conducted migrant interdiction operations.

Thetis patrolled the southern Florida Straits and Windward Passage, collaborating with numerous Coast Guard assets to detect, deter, and intercept vessels engaged in illegal maritime migration. In total, Thetis interdicted, cared for, and repatriated 198 Cuban and Haitian migrants in support of the Coast Guard’s Seventh District.

While transiting to the Windward Passage, Thetis received a report of a small, overcrowded vessel taking on water. Thetis’ crewmembers launched a small boat rescuing everyone onboard the vessel.

“This case highlights the humanitarian aspect of this mission and emphasizes the importance of the Coast Guard’s presence to ensure safety of life at sea,” said Cmdr. Gavin Garcia, commanding officer of Thetis. “I am extremely proud of our professional and compassionate team.”

Prior to patrol, Thetis successfully completed the Coast Guard’s biennial shipboard training assessment, known as the tailored ships training accountability, at Naval Station Mayport. For three weeks, a team of evaluators assessed the crew’s operational readiness through a series of drills to include weapons testing, command and control, damage control, engineering, navigation and seamanship skills. Thetis’ crew achieved a 98% average combined drill score.

Following the assessment, Thetis embarked an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from the Coast Guard’s Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron in Jacksonville. The HITRON aircrew performed a series of 40 day and night landings aboard Thetis to enhance proficiency among both assets’ crews.

Thetis is a 270-foot, Famous-class medium endurance cutter with a crew of 104. The cutter’s primary missions are counterdrug operations, migrant interdiction, enforcing federal fishery laws and search and rescue in support of U.S. Coast Guard operations throughout the Western Hemisphere.

Read more at USCG

Previous article2021 Coast Guard Civilian Employee of the Year: Mary Jean Silva
Next articleU.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf Returns Home Following 77-Day Counternarcotic Deployment
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals