Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Nathan Bishop looks through binoculars while standing watch aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) during a transit through the Strait of Hormuz on Dec. 5, 2019. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack D. Aistrup)

WATCH: Russian Navy Ship Aggressively Approaches USS Farragut

On Thursday, Jan. 9, while conducting routine operations in the North Arabian Sea, USS Farragut (DDG 99) was aggressively approached by a Russian Navy ship. Farragut sounded five short blasts, the international maritime signal for danger of a collision, and requested the Russian ship alter course in accordance with international rules of the road.

The Russian ship initially refused but ultimately altered course and the two ships opened distance from one another. While the Russian ship took action, the initial delay in complying with international rules while it was making an aggressive approach increased the risk of collision.

