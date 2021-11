The very people who might help you in an emergency are under immense stress to keep our communities safe.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says between 17% and 24% of public safety workers have symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and 24% have symptoms of depression.

Thanks to a program in Dublin, those who wear the uniform can get help for free.

It’s called First Responders’ Bridge. It was created by former Columbus police officer Mick Yinger.

