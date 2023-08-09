84.5 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMental Health Resilience

Law Enforcement Chaplains: A Confidential Resource

Some wounds are spiritual in nature and are therefore much more elusive and difficult to heal.

By Homeland Security Today
Dozens of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies participate in a May 7, 2019 procession to St. Patrick’s Church in Washington, D.C., as part of the 25th annual Blue Mass, held each year in advance of National Police Week to remember fallen officers. (FBI photo)

Law enforcement is one of the nation’s most satisfying yet stressful professions. It provides ample opportunity for personal growth, meaningful contributions to society, the accomplishment of challenging goals, and a sense of comradery and esprit de corps. However, officers experience multiple stressors daily, including the varying risks of patrol operations, natural and man-made disasters, long shifts, court appearances, and cancelled days off. On top of the emotional strain inherent in dealing with criminal activity and witnessing the pain, suffering, and trauma of their fellow humans firsthand, officers must still juggle demands of their personal lives.

Over time, the combined impact of these measures affects an officer’s psychological and physiological health. Research shows there is an alarming discrepancy between law enforcement and the general population regarding post-traumatic stress, suicidality, and the perception of seeking help.

To further complicate matters, some wounds are spiritual in nature and are therefore much more elusive and difficult to heal.

Read more at FBI Law Enforcement Bulletin

Previous articleCoyote Kidnappings for Ransom in Mexico
Next articleSafeguarding Schools from Active Shooters
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals