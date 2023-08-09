Law Enforcement Chaplains: A Confidential Resource

Law enforcement is one of the nation’s most satisfying yet stressful professions. It provides ample opportunity for personal growth, meaningful contributions to society, the accomplishment of challenging goals, and a sense of comradery and esprit de corps. However, officers experience multiple stressors daily, including the varying risks of patrol operations, natural and man-made disasters, long shifts, court appearances, and cancelled days off. On top of the emotional strain inherent in dealing with criminal activity and witnessing the pain, suffering, and trauma of their fellow humans firsthand, officers must still juggle demands of their personal lives.
Over time, the combined impact of these measures affects an officer’s psychological and physiological health. Research shows there is an alarming discrepancy between law enforcement and the general population regarding post-traumatic stress, suicidality, and the perception of seeking help.
To further complicate matters, some wounds are spiritual in nature and are therefore much more elusive and difficult to heal.