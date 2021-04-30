CDC Investigating Outbreak of Salmonella Infections Linked to Cashew Brie Cheese

A CDC food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Duisburg infections has been posted: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/duisburg-04-21/index.html
Key points:
- Five people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Duisburg have been reported from three states. Two people were hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.
- Interviews with ill people and traceback information suggest that Jule’s cashew brie is the likely source of this outbreak.
- On April 22, Jule’s Foods recalled all their productsexternal icon. This includes: Jule’s cashew brie (classic), Jule’s truffle cashew brie, Jule’s black garlic cashew brie, Jule’s artichoke spinach dip, and Jule’s vegan ranch dressing. All expiration dates were recalled.
- Products were available online nationwide and were also sold in stores in many states.
What You Should Do:
- Do not eat, sell, or serve any recalled productsexternal icon. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.
- Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled products using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.
- Contact a healthcare provider if you think you got sick from eating a recalled product.
About Salmonella:
- Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria.
- The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.
- In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient is hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other parts of the body.
- Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness.
If you have questions about cases in a particular state, please call that state’s health department.