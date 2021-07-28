Department of Defense Returns to Mask Requirement in Areas of Higher COVID-19 Transmission

Statement by Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Jamal Brown on the Deputy Secretary of Defense Memorandum for Updated Mask Guidelines for All DOD Installations and Other Facilities:

“Deputy Secretary Hicks has directed that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in indoor settings at Department of Defense installations and facilities in areas of substantial or high transmission, as defined by the CDC, to protect against rising COVID-19 cases. Today’s announcement applies to all service members, federal personnel, contractors, and visitors when indoors at all properties owned by the Department in those areas, in accordance with updated CDC guidelines.

All defense personnel should continue to comply with CDC guidance regarding areas where masks should be worn. The Department will review and revise all applicable Force Health Protection guidance to address the new CDC guidelines.”

The Deputy Secretary of Defense memo for Updated Mask Guidelines for All DOD Installations and Other Facilities can be found here.

Read more at the Defense Department

