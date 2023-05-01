56.6 F
General Mills Recalls Gold Medal Flour Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination

Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by this recall.

General Mills announced a voluntary national recall of two-, five- and 10-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour with a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024. The recall is being issued for the potential presence of Salmonella Infantis,which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product.

This recall affects two date codes of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour in the five- and ten pound bags and two date codes of Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour in the two- and five-pound bags. All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by this recall.

Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by this recall. Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.

Guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control(CDC) warn that consumers should refrain from consuming any raw products made with flour. Salmonella Infantisis killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing or boiling products made with flour. All surfaces, hands and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough.

This voluntary recall includes the following code dates currently in stores or consumers’ pantries:

