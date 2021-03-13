British Transport Police Appeal for Help in Hate Crime and Racially-Aggravated Public Order Incidents

British Transport Police are investigating a racially aggravated public order offense at Preston railway station in northern England.

At 4.20pm on February 23, a man enters Preston station and speaks to staff. He then argues with them before becoming racially abusive. The man then leaves the station and is seen on CCTV to kick the glass fire escape door twice, smashing the door’s lower pane of glass.

Officers have released images from the CCTV and are appealing for help to trace the man in the photos as they believe he may have information that will help their investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any pertinent information is urged to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 (within the U.K.) quoting reference 321 of 23/02/21.

Alternatively, a report can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Officers are also investigating a hate crime on-board a Jubilee line Tube on the London Underground, and have released CCTV images in an appeal for public help.

On October 23 at just after 10.30pm, two victims were sat nearby two men who subjected them to homophobic abuse. The Jubilee line service was traveling between Waterloo and London Bridge Underground stations at the time.

Officers believe the men in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation. As with the racially-aggravated offense, anyone who can help should contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 (from within the U.K.) quoting reference 2000078078. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

