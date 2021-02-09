Buttigieg Quarantines as Member of Security Detail Tests Positive for COVID-19

A member of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s security detail tested positive for COVID-19 on February 8. The agent had been in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with Secretary Buttigieg, including immediately prior to the agent’s positive result.

In addition to the agent, Secretary Buttigieg underwent routine PCR testing for COVID-19 on February 8 and COVID-19 was not detected, nor has the secretary showed any symptoms.

Secretary Buttigieg will take all necessary steps to ensure there is no spread, including quarantining for a period of 14 days, and will continue to follow all other CDC guidelines. He received the first dose of the vaccination in recent weeks, and will receive the second dose when his quarantine is completed.

After the agent’s test came back positive, the Department of Transportation (DOT) initiated contact tracing protocols immediately for any DOT staff that had been in contact with that individual. One additional member of the security detail was identified as having been in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with the agent, and will also self-quarantine consistent with CDC guidelines.

Read the statement at DOT

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)