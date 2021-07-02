DOT Announces 24 Projects Under $905 Million Discretionary Grant Program

U.S Department of Transportation (USDOT) Secretary Pete Buttigieg has announced that the Biden-Harris Administration intends to award $905.25 million to 24 projects in 18 states under the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) discretionary grant program.

INFRA grants were selected based on several criteria. In addition to prioritizing projects that would improve local economies, create jobs, and meet all statutory requirements, for the first time in USDOT’s history, grants were considered by how they would address climate change, environmental justice, and racial equity.

Further, USDOT prioritized funding to rural areas to address historic underinvestment. Approximately 44 percent of proposed funding will be awarded to rural projects, which exceeds the statutory requirements for rural projects set by Congress by 19%.

INFRA projects were also rated on the extent that they applied innovative technology and whether they could deliver projects in a cost-effective manner.

Demand for INFRA grants far exceeded available funds. USDOT evaluated 157 eligible applications from 42 states, as well as Guam. Applicants collectively requested approximately $6.8 billion in grant funds—more than seven times the funding available.

Applicants include the City of Dubuque, which would be awarded $5 million to increase capacity and make improvements to the Gavilon marine port and rail facility at Dove Harbor terminal at the Port of Dubuque.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Ports Authority would be awarded $46,868,000 to build a new inland container port along the I-85/I-985 corridor in an unincorporated area of Gainesville, which will be linked with the Port of Savannah by direct, 324-mile intermodal freight rail service.

Congress will now have 60 days to review the Department’s proposed project awardees. After the 60-day review period, the Department is free to begin obligating funding.

Read the full list of proposed awards at the Department of Transportation

