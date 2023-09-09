Former Deputy Administrator Michael Whitaker Nominated to Lead FAA

President Biden announced his intent to nominate Michael G. Whitaker to serve as administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration.

Whitaker served as Deputy Administrator at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) from 2013–2016. There, he brought industry and government together to drive the successful transition of the nation’s air traffic control system from radar to a satellite-enabled surveillance technology (ABS-B).

He is currently the chief operating officer of Supernal, a Hyundai Motor Group company designing an electric advanced air mobility (AAM) vehicle. In this role, Whitaker overseas all commercial and key business operations.

Prior to Supernal and his tenure at the FAA, Whitaker served as Group CEO of InterGlobe Enterprises, India’s largest travel conglomerate and operator of its largest and most successful airline, IndiGo. There, he oversaw strategy and operations for four affiliate travel companies. Whitaker also spent 15 years at United Airlines in a variety of roles as Director, Vice President and Senior Vice President. His broad portfolio at the airline included commercial alliances and joint ventures, international and regulatory affairs, and strategic counsel to the Chairman and CEO on international matters.

Whitaker began his more than three-decade aviation career as a litigator, then as Assistant General Counsel of international and regulatory affairs at Trans World Airlines (TWA). He is a private pilot and holds a juris doctorate degree from Georgetown University Law Center. He serves on the board of the Flight Safety Foundation, a nonprofit that promotes aviation safety globally.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson left the agency in March 2022. Biden nominated Phil Washington, CEO of Denver International Airport, to the post in July 2022, but Washington withdrew his nomination this past March. Congressional Republicans argued that he did not meet the criteria to serve as FAA head, including being a retired military member nominated to a post that is supposed to be filled by a civilian.