Harrisburg International Airport Checkpoint Gets New Credential Authentication Technology

New technology that confirms the validity of a traveler’s identification (ID) and confirms their flight information in near real time is being used by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at the security checkpoint at Harrisburg International Airport.

TSA has five CAT units in use at the airport and 2,000 CAT units deployed at 220 airports nationwide.

“The technology enhances detection capabilities for identifying fraudulent documents such as driver’s licenses and passports at a checkpoint and increases efficiency by automatically verifying passenger identification,” says Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “The system will also confirm the passenger’s flight status in near real time through a secured connection.”

When a traveler hands the TSA officer their ID, the officer places it in the CAT unit, which scans the ID and informs the TSA officer whether the ID is valid. Travelers who approach the TSA travel document checking podium do not have to show their boarding pass because the CAT unit verifies that the traveler is prescreened to travel out of the airport for a flight that day. Even with TSA’s use of CAT, travelers still need to check-in with their airline in advance and bring their boarding pass to their gate agent to show the airline representative before boarding their flight.

This technology will enhance detection capabilities for identifying fraudulent documents at the security checkpoint.

CAT units authenticate more than 2,500 different types of IDs including passports, military common access cards, retired military ID cards, Department of Homeland Security Trusted Traveler ID cards, uniformed services ID cards, permanent resident cards, U.S. visas and driver’s licenses and photo IDs issued by state motor vehicle departments.

Read more at TSA