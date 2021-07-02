House Passes $715 Billion INVEST in America Act

House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chair Peter DeFazio (D-OR), House Committee on Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ), Subcommittee on Highways and Transit Chair Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials Chair Donald M. Payne, Jr. (D-NJ), Subcommittee on Environment and Climate Change Chairman Paul Tonko (D-NY), and Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce Chair Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) have applauded full House passage of the INVEST in America Act by a bipartisan vote of 221-201.

The INVEST in America Act is a $715 billion surface transportation reauthorization and water infrastructure bill, with more than $44 billion added during the amendment process to make even greater investments in infrastructure, including EV charging and passenger rail grant programs, among other additions. This transformational legislation lays the groundwork for President Biden’s vision on infrastructure and will create good-paying jobs, restore America’s competitiveness in the global economy, and tackle the climate crisis head on by rebuilding and reimagining infrastructure in the U.S.

The INVEST in America Act includes a focus on fixing roads and bridges; record investments in transit, rail, rural and underserved areas, and drinking water and wastewater infrastructure; and Member Designated Projects, which allowed every House member equal opportunity to advocate for projects that make a difference in their communities. The bill also features strong Buy America standards, ensuring that the work modernizing U.S. infrastructure carried out by American workers with American-made materials.

