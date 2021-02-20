No COVID Variants Found on London Transportation Systems

Monthly tests have found no traces of coronavirus, including new variants, in air samples and swabs of Tube trains, buses and stations in London, U.K. But this does not mean none is circulating or commuters can let down their guard, researchers at Imperial College London say.

There has been extra cleaning through the pandemic, to combat spread from contaminated surfaces and breath. But commuters should continue to wear face coverings.

Every month, since October, the researchers swab heavily touched areas, such as ticket barriers, stop buttons on buses, rails and handles on Tube trains and escalator handrails, from two Tube stations, one Tube line, one Tube train, one bus depot, and one bus journey. And a machine that draws in about 300 litres (66 gallons) of air per minute checks for airborne virus.

Read the full story at the BBC

