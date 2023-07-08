Ottawa and Halifax Airports to Join Canada’s New Verified Traveler Program

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) will be launching a pilot for dedicated Verified Traveller screening lines at Ottawa International Airport and Halifax Stanfield International Airport by August 23, 2023.

This new pilot will test the feasibility of having dedicated lines open on a daily basis at these airports by opening them during peak periods, while maintaining overall service standards for these checkpoints. This will inform the program’s next steps and help provide a quicker travel journey for passengers moving through the Ottawa and Halifax airports. Outside of these peak periods, a front-of-the-line service would be offered to eligible verified travelers.

Since June 21, 2023, the Verified Traveller program, which has replaced Canada’s Trusted Traveller program, has had dedicated lines open to improve the screening experience at the following airports:

Vancouver International Airport

Edmonton International Airport

Calgary International Airport

Winnipeg Richardson International Airport

Toronto Pearson International Airport T1 and T3

Montreal-Trudeau International Airport

The new lines provide eligible travelers with select benefits at security screening checkpoints, such as keeping laptops, large electronics and compliant liquids and gels in their carry-on, and keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on. Eligible travelers include:

Members of NEXUS and Global Entry;

Active members of the Canadian Armed Forces and US military, including reservists, with valid ID;

Canadian aircrew (in uniform) and airport workers with Restricted Area Identification Cards;

International aircrew (in uniform) with valid airline ID; and

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers, Canadian police officers and constables with a badge and proper photo identification issued by their respective organizations.

The Verified Traveller program also now allows children who are 17 years of age and younger, and adults who are 75 years of age and older, to accompany verified travelers through security, provided they are on the same reservation.

