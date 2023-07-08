73.8 F
U.S. Preclearance Facility To Be Built at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

By Homeland Security Today
(Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport)

Transport Canada has announced investment of up to $30 million to build a new preclearance facility at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport for United States-bound travelers. 

A United States preclearance facility is a space in a designated Canadian location that enables United States-bound passengers to complete all United States immigration, customs, and agriculture inspections at Canadian airports prior to departure and admissibility into the United States.

Fast and secure movement of people and goods across the United States border is key to boosting tourism, business, and trade. The Government of Canada’s contribution builds on investments made by Ports Toronto, and the new preclearance facility will increase security and connectivity for business and leisure travelers; reduce airport congestion and transportation bottlenecks by increasing Canada’s complement of airport pre-clearance facilities; and improve fluidity and capacity in the transportation system.

In 2016, Canada and the United States signed the Agreement on Land, Rail, Marine, and Air Transport Preclearance, agreeing in principle to expand preclearance operations to select locations in Canada, including Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

Read more at Transport Canada

