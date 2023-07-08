Smiths Detection Scanners Certified by Civil Aviation Administration of China

Smith Detection’s HI-SCAN16580-3is and HI-SCAN100100Tp-2is scanners, both manufactured at the company’s Suzhou Factory in China, have received certification from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

The HI-SCAN16580-3is and HI-SCAN100100Tp-2is are both equipped with 180kV X-ray generators, which comply with the latest CAAC regulations and offer advanced screening with high image quality. The scanners are integrated with Smiths Detection’s X-ACT software which assists in the automatic analysis of the hold baggage to identify potential threats.

Combining two conveyors and X-ray inspection tunnels into a single unit, the HI-SCAN16580-3is is a compact screening system designed to be integrated into any hold baggage infrastructure. X-ray technology supports centralized image analysis with an additional operator station built-in to support local screening. The HI-SCAN100100Tp-2is meanwhile is suitable for inspecting oversized baggage and freight due to its large tunnel opening with a low conveyor belt.

Smiths Detection has also recently announced that it is to supply Edinburgh Airport, U.K. with eight computed tomography scanners. Once installed, the scanners will eliminate the requirement to remove electronic devices, liquids, and gels from hand luggage, and will allow passengers to take up to 2 liters of liquid to be carried onto a plane.

