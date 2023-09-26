TSA Stops Man With Fake IDs and Equipment to Make Them at Johnstown Airport

A man who claimed to be someone who he was not was caught carrying a fraudulent ID that inaccurately portrayed himself as someone else, and was also found to be in possession of a stash of fake IDs at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security checkpoint at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport on Friday, Sept. 22.

During the screening process of the traveler’s carry-on items, the fraudulent IDs and equipment to make the IDs was discovered. TSA officers immediately notified the Richland Police who confiscated the items and arrested the man on a felony count related to his fraudulent ID.

TSA requires passengers 18 and older to present valid identification at airport checkpoints because doing so lowers travel risk in response to the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

“This was an excellent catch on the part of our team,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Not only was this individual presenting himself as someone else, but he was also in possession of equipment that would manufacture false identification for other individuals. One of the most important security measures at an airport is confirming the identity of travelers.”

John Murtha Johnstown–Cambria County Airport is a civil-military airport.

