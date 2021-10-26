Eleven NATO Allies Launch Multinational Projects to Boost CBRN Defense

The Ministers of Defence from 11 NATO Allies launched three multinational High Visibility Projects to provide CBRN protection equipment, develop and procure CBRN detection and identification systems, as well as potentially establish a network of CBRN defence facilities. The letters of intent launching these initiatives were signed in the margins of the NATO Defence Ministers’ meeting on 21 October 2021.

The CBRN Protection Equipment project aims to establish a framework for the provision of individual protective equipment and collective protection systems. Participants will be able to equip their forces with state of the art, standardized protection gear in a cost effective manner. Ten Allies take part in this initiative: Albania, Belgium, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The CBRN Detection and Identification project will launch individual multinational activities for the development and procurement of advanced CBRN detection and identification systems. This will increase Allies’ ability to detect CBRN agents in a fast and effective way. Nine Allies are joining forces in this effort: Albania, Belgium, Greece, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The third project is called Network of CBRN Defence Facilities. The nine participants will work to establish a framework allowing them to share and make use of national CBRN defence facilities, like training sites and biological laboratories, to complement each other’s capabilities. This arrangement will improve participants’ preparedness for future CBRN contingencies. The participating Allies are Belgium, Greece, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The projects are part of a growing portfolio of NATO supported multinational High Visibility Projects in response to key capability challenges for the Alliance.

Read more at NATO