TSA Announces the Passing of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport STSO

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced the sad passing of Supervisory Transportation Security Officer (STSO) Clay King, from the Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport. He passed away Tuesday, after contracting COVID-19.

King joined TSA in 2002 and advanced through the ranks to STSO. He was very well thought of by his team and by those he met. King was always positive, loved his work, and believed strongly in TSA’s mission. He will be missed and fondly remembered.  

TSA sais it is making every effort to ensure its officers meet the President’s Executive Order requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all federal employees, subject to limited exceptions as required by law.

Read the statement at TSA 

Homeland Security Today joins TSA in offering our heartfelt condolences to King’s family, friends and colleagues.

