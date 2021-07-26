TSA to Host Training for Working Canines and Handlers

The Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Indiana Explosive Detection Canine Program is hosting its annual Multi-Agency K9 Training Event in Muncie on Tuesday, July 27.

Handlers and their canines, trained to assist law enforcement and detect explosives, will participate in the training at the former Delaware County Justice Center, 100 W. Washington St., from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

More than 50 handlers and their dogs representing some 20 agencies are expected to attend. Although most participants are from Indiana, teams from Los Angeles, Orlando, Fla., and Ohio are also participating. The event, in its fifth year, is resuming after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s location offers new learning opportunities for the participants. Teams can run training scenarios in the courthouse, maintenance areas, and the jail itself.

The event also allows for collaboration and information sharing among canine handlers with different areas of focus, including explosives detection, narcotics, patrol, and search and rescue.

A second day of training solely for explosives teams, hosted in partnership with the FBI, will be held the next day, Wednesday, July 28.

“Canines are an important layer in airport security because they increase TSA’s explosives detection capability,” TSA’s Indiana Federal Security Director Aaron Batt said. “We’re thrilled to again host this training to help canines and their handlers sharpen their skills and fulfill their security missions.”

TSA has more than 1,000 canine handler teams deployed in support of security and screening operations nationwide. The use of these highly-trained canines is an effective tool in deterring and detecting the introduction of explosive devices into the nation’s transportation systems.

Read the announcement at TSA

