53.8 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, April 19, 2024
Webinars

WEBINAR: Cybersecurity and You – Engaging with CISA for Safer and More Secure Infrastructure

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Cyber Security with abstract high speed technology POV motion blurred image
(iStock Photo)

In its seventh webinar on the historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), the APWA Government Affairs Team will host Alaina Clark, Assistant Director for Stakeholder Engagement for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). During this free webinar, Alaina will discuss the role and responsibilities of CISA, the importance of CISA to public works and infrastructure, as well as ways to increase engagement with CISA.

This program is sponsored by the APWA Government Affairs Team.

Instructions for joining the webinar will be emailed to you the day of the event.

A recording of this program will be available through the APWA Resource Center 4-5 weeks following the live program.

Webinar Contact Information Questions: (800) 848-2792, [email protected]

LAST DAY TO REGISTER: 12 Noon Central Time April 22, 2024

This event is free for members/nonmembers

Register here.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
1,500 Firearms Intercepted by TSA at US Airports in 3 Months — With a Shocking 93% of Them Loaded
Next article
EVENT: First Annual U.S. / Ukraine Veterans’ Charity Golf Tournament Announced with General David Petraeus (Ret.) as Guest of Honor
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals