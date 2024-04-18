More than 1,500 guns were confiscated by the Transportation Security Administration across US airports over the past 3 months, with a shocking 93% of them dangerously loaded.

The TSA screened more than 206 million people from Jan. 1 to March 31 with a staggering 1,503 firearms intercepted in security lines across airports at a rate of 16.5 guns per day, according to a statement.

Even more disturbing, 93% of the weapons were loaded, which is equivalent to nearly 1,400 guns, according to TSA.

Read the rest of the story at New York Post, here.