Former University of Arizona Student Sentenced for Drug Trafficking and Distributing Machine Gun Conversion Devices

Jonathan Edward Mayer, 22, of Tacoma, Washington, was sentenced on June 30, 2023, by U.S. District Judge Scott H. Rash to 84 months in prison. Mayer previously pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime, and three counts of Possession of Unregistered Firearms, specifically pertaining to a privately manufactured firearm, or “ghost gun,” machine gun conversion devices, and a silencer.

Mayer was attending the University of Arizona in October of 2021 when agents executed a search warrant on his apartment. Underneath his bed, agents found a bag of marijuana and a “ghost gun” with an automatic conversion switch that rendered it a machine gun. Agents also discovered $20,000 in U.S. currency, individually wrapped cocaine, a small bulk quantity of cocaine, six firearms, high-capacity magazines, a silencer, 10 grams of mushrooms, 15 grams of amphetamines, approximately one gram of LSD, and a gold money counter. Several firearms were seized, including a Glock pistol loaded with a 30-round magazine found in a backpack that Mayer carried around campus. Mayer admitted to mailing marijuana, mushrooms, and machine gun conversion devices through the United States Postal Service to various locations in the United States.

“Schools and guns are a dangerous combination,” said United States Attorney Gary M. Restaino. “The defendant got caught up with the wrong people from out-of-state, and his actions created a public safety risk here in Tucson.”

“The conviction and sentencing of Mayer is an excellent example of multiple law enforcement agencies combining their expertise and resources to combat narcotics and firearms trafficking. U.S. Postal Inspectors are committed to continuing our work to dismantle drug trafficking organizations to keep USPS customers and employees safe,” stated Acting Inspector in Charge Glen Henderson of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Phoenix Division.”

“I commend the outstanding work conducted by law enforcement in this investigation, which saved lives,” said DEA Phoenix Division Special Agent in Charge Cheri Oz. “DEA and our partners are dedicated to public safety and will continue to stand strong, protecting the communities we serve.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)—Phoenix Division, the multi-agency Tucson Strike Force, the United States Postal Inspectors Service (USPIS)—Phoenix Division, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) conducted the investigation in this case in partnership with the Spokane, Washington Field Offices of the DEA and USPIS, local and regional law enforcement partners in Eastern Washington, and the University of Arizona Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan P. DeJoe, District of Arizona, Tucson, handled the prosecution with assistance from Richard R. Barker and Stephanie Van Marter, Assistant United States Attorneys for the Eastern District of Washington.

