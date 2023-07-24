Radical Islamist Preacher and Canadian National Charged With Terrorism Offenses Following Arrests in London and Heathrow Airport

Two men arrested last week in the U.K. on suspicion of terrorism offenses have now been charged.

Anjem Choudary, 56, of east London was charged yesterday, July 23, with membership of a proscribed organization; addressing meetings to encourage support for a proscribed organization; and directing a terrorist organization.

Khaled Hussein, 28 of Canada was charged today, July 24, with membership of a proscribed organization.

Nick Price, Head of the U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service Counter Terrorism Division, said the charges for both men relate to the proscribed organization Al-Muhajiroun, also known as the Islamic Thinkers Society.

On July 17, Metropolitan Police counterterrorism detectives investigating alleged membership of a proscribed organization arrested a 56-year-old man in east London and a 28-year-old Canadian national at Heathrow Airport, after he arrived on a flight.

They were held under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and detectives were granted warrants of further detention allowing them to detain the men until Monday, 24 July.

Both men have been remanded in custody.

