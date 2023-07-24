71 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, July 24, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasEmergency Preparedness

U.K. to Recognize Emergency Responders With a New Medal

Civil servants, charity workers, as well as military personnel, the emergency services, such as the police and heath workers, working on behalf of the U.K. government will be eligible.

By Homeland Security Today
UK aid shelter kits are loaded onto trucks for distribution to people made homeless by the earthquake that hit Nepal in 2015. (Photo: Russell Watkins/U.K. Department for International Development)

A new medal to recognize people who have responded selflessly during or after a major humanitarian crisis has been announced by the British government.

The Humanitarian Medal will be awarded to staff in public service organizations and charities, who respond in support of human welfare or in the immediate aftermath of a crisis.

Recipients will be people who have responded to major humanitarian disasters, such as those who have provided disaster relief or helped those in need in conflict zones.

The Humanitarian Medal will be awarded to those who have responded to emergencies both abroad and in the U.K., including:

  • Natural disasters, such as earthquakes, tsunamis, hurricanes and floods
  • Conflict related crises
  • Biological emergencies, such as an epidemic
  • Large industrial accidents

An example of the kind of service which the medal will recognise is the work by civilian and military organizations following the outbreak of Ebola across West Africa in 2015, which the U.K. marked with a bespoke Ebola Medal.

The new medal will be similar to a military operational medal, in which it will seek to acknowledge service given in response to a specific event. Civil servants, charity workers, as well as military personnel, the emergency services, such as the police and heath workers, working on behalf of the U.K. government will be eligible.

The design, which has been approved by His Majesty The King, features laurel wreaths symbolizing victory in overcoming a crisis, interwoven with a banner proclaiming “For humanitarian service”. The obverse will bear an effigy of His Majesty The King.

The ribbon design reflects the different paths for humanitarian service and the variety of services involved in such responses. The ribbon has a central stripe of white to represent civilians and peace, with four narrow stripes on either side of red, light blue, dark blue and purple. Red represents humanitarian organizations. Dark blue and purple represent the other services.

Government departments will be responsible for developing recommendations for use of the medal to the Committee on the Grant of Honours, Decorations and Medals. Recommendations for medal awards will then be submitted to approval for His Majesty The King.

Read more at the U.K. government

Previous article62 Transcontinental Migrant Smugglers Arrested
Next articleRadical Islamist Preacher and Canadian National Charged With Terrorism Offenses Following Arrests in London and Heathrow Airport
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals