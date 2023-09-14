Four Nashville Residents Charged with Unlawful Trafficking of Firearms

Arnold Marks, 25, Kamal Fakhry, 43, Mykyta Strukov, 30, and Cassetty Carver, 22, all of Nashville, Tennessee, were arrested after being charged with weapons trafficking and a conspiracy to commit weapons trafficking. Marks was also charged with numerous additional crimes related to being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm and unlawfully possessing a machine gun, announced United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee.

The indictment alleges that from April 2023 to August 2023, defendants were unlawfully selling firearms to previously convicted felons, and using a convenience store in Nashville operated by Fakhry as a front for selling firearms illegally.

Over the course of the months-long investigation, law enforcement recovered thirty-four firearms that the defendants were attempting to unlawfully sell to convicted felons and other individuals who were prohibited by state and federal law from possessing firearms. Federal agents also recovered two machine guns that Marks intended to sell to someone that he knew was a previously convicted felon. Marks himself is a previously convicted felon for committing attempted especially aggravated robbery in 2017. Marks was on probation throughout the course of the conspiracy alleged in the indictment.

Last week, federal, state, and local law enforcement officers searched seven locations throughout Nashville and arrested all of the defendants. During these searches, law enforcement recovered 45 additional firearms, including a short-barreled shotgun and short-barreled rifle that were illegally modified, thousands of rounds of ammunition, approximately sixteen pounds of marijuana, and other suspected controlled substances that will undergo laboratory testing.

“Illegal gun trafficking is fueling the violent crime taking place in communities throughout Middle Tennessee,” said United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis. “We will continue to focus our efforts on preventing criminals from gaining access to guns and holding gun traffickers accountable.”

This case is being prosecuted under the new criminal provisions of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which Congress enacted and the President signed in June 2022. The Act is the first federal statute specifically designed to target the unlawful trafficking and straw-purchasing of firearms.

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Metro Nashville Police Department, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Josh Kurtzman is prosecuting the case.

Read more at the Justice Department