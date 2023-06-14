67 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
spot_img
ATF

Navy Master at Arms in Virginia Beach Sentenced for Dealing Illegal Machine Guns

A search warrant at his residence found that Adamiak also was in possession of two grenade launchers and two antitank missile launchers.

By Homeland Security Today
(Western Tidewater Regional Jail)

A Virginia Beach man was sentenced yesterday to 20 years in prison for possessing and selling unregistered machine guns and possessing unregistered destructive devices.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, between approximately October 2021 and April 2022, Patrick Tate Adamiak, 28, was obtaining illegal machine guns that were not registered and he was selling these machine guns online. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) purchased eight machine guns from him through a confidential source. They then executed a search warrant at Adamiak’s residence and recovered 25 additional unregistered firearms. A search warrant at his residence found that Adamiak was in possession of two grenade launchers and two antitank missile launchers. Adamiak is a Master at Arms in the U.S. Navy.

Adamiak was convicted after a four-day jury trial on October 21, 2022. Evidence presented at sentencing further revealed that Adamiak engaged in the unregulated sale and transfer of firearms beginning in at least 2016. Adamiak had just begun to make greater profits from his business, Black Dog Arsenal, when his firearms trafficking was discovered by law enforcement.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Craig B. Kailimai, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Washington Field Division; and Mack Hickman, Special Agent in Charge of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) Norfolk Field Office, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Arenda Wright Allen.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Victoria Liu and Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Muhr prosecuted the case.

Read more at the Justice Department

Previous articleVentura County Man Pleads Guilty to Making Death Threats and Bomb Threats to a Nonprofit and Reproductive Health Centers
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals