CBP Introduces Customs Broker Education Requirements

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced a new continuing education requirement for customs brokers, which will enhance compliant trade and protect against illicit trade entering U.S. commerce in an increasingly interconnected global trade environment.

“Today’s announcement of new training requirements for customs brokers is an important and long-awaited step forward in enhancing trade enforcement,” said Troy A. Miller, Senior Official Performing the Duties of Commissioner. “As the volume of global trade increases and global supply chains grow ever more complex, the role of the customs broker also evolves, necessitating that they remain up to date on emerging priorities and regulations.”

The new regulation, signed by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas, requires individual customs brokers to earn 36 hours of continuing education every three years on evolving customs rules and related U.S. trade laws in order for customs brokers to maintain a valid license.

“Each day, customs brokers facilitate the movement of an estimated 107,500 shipments worth $9.2 billion into the United States,” said AnnMarie R. Highsmith, Executive Assistant Commissioner for CBP’s Office of Trade. “These new requirements will ensure that customs brokers stay up to date on U.S. trade laws and regulations – building in another critical layer of protection against bad actors looking to take advantage of increased trade to hide illegal products that would directly harm consumers and the economy.”

CBP will offer additional guidance on continuing education requirements for the upcoming 2024-2027 triennial status period and will provide information on course offerings through CBP and partner U.S. government agencies on a future date. CBP and partner government agencies will offer a variety of continuing education credits at no cost to customs brokers. Training and educational activities offered by a party other than CBP or a partner U.S. government agency will require approval by a CBP-selected accreditor.

CBP will publish information on the accreditation process in the near term on theCBP.gov customs brokers page and will continue to communicate updates on the new requirements, when brokers can begin pursuing continuing education credits, and how many credits will be required for the upcoming 2024-2027 triennial period.

For more information and resources on the new regulation, visit the customs brokers page on the CBP website. To read the complete final rule, visit the Federal Register.

Read more at CBP