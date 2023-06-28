Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee Recommends Modernization, Facilitation During Public Meeting

The Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee (COAC) held its quarterly public meeting June 14 and unanimously passed 24 recommendations to U.S. Customs and Border Protection —including 16 on the agency’s trade modernization efforts— marking a major milestone for the advisory committee.

The June 14 meeting also marked the conclusion of CBP’s 21st Century Customs Framework Task Force, which has helped inform CBP’s development of trade modernization proposals since its launch in 2021. The task force presented its final 16 recommendations to CBP, including codifying the Border Interagency Executive Council, taking a whole-of-government approach to trade processing, and recommending additional legislative changes to see modernization efforts come to fruition. The 16 recommendations were in support of 18 legislative discussion drafts developed by CBP, including certain industry-identified facilitation concepts.

“We look forward to continuing our engagement on these and other recommendations as new modernization ideas are formulated and Congress considers customs legislation,” said Troy A. Miller, Senior Official Performing the Duties of CBP Commissioner.

Miller also highlighted the upcoming Green Trade Innovation and Incentives Forum, which will be held July 11 both virtually and in person at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in Alexandria, Virginia. Registration is available on www.cbp.gov until July 5.

“This will be a great opportunity for members of the trade industry, academia, civil society, government interagency personnel, and others interested in green trade to share ideas about the implementation of CBP’s Green Trade Strategy,” Miller said.

The Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee, made up of 20 appointed members from the international trade community, advises the secretaries of the Department of the Treasury and the Department of Homeland Security on commercial operations of CBP and related departmental functions. For more information on the approved recommendations and the committee’s next public meeting, which will take place Sept. 20 in Washington, D.C., visit here. Meetings can be attended virtually or in person.

The full transcript of the commissioner’s remarks can be found here .