CBP Warns Residents of Phone Scam

A new type of telephone scam is targeting Duluth communities in an attempt to gain banking information from unsuspecting residents.

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Duluth Station have received numerous calls over the past week from residents concerned about unsolicited calls from scammers posing as U.S. Border Patrol agents and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers. Residents are reporting the calls are a pre-recorded message stating, “a box of drugs and money being shipped has your name on it and it has been intercepted.” The caller is then instructed to press #1 to speak with a CBP Officer/Agent, which then attempts to get the caller’s banking information.

These calls are phone scams/phishing attempts and residents are urged to not provide the caller with any information. The Department of Homeland Security and CBP does not solicit money over the phone. If such calls are received, people should make a note of the number and any other pertinent details about the call, and report the incident to the authorities for investigation. Phone scams can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission online or by calling 1-877-382-4357.

“It’s always disappointing when scammers try to take advantage of unsuspecting individuals especially during this holiday season,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent William J. Maddocks. “We are thankful for the concerned residents who have reached out to us with this information so that our family, friends, and community are not scammed by these criminals.”

Read the warning at CBP

