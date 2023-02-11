47.1 F
TSA to Hold Virtual Industry Day for Checkpoint Property Screening System (CPSS) Program

To be considered for attendance, each company must submit a list of projects relevant to CT production or algorithm development.

By Homeland Security Today
New CT scanners at a TSA security checkpoint at Albany International Airport provides state-of-the-art technology that has enhanced security screening capabilities. (TSA photo)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Acquisition Program Management (APM) office is hosting a virtual Industry Day for the Checkpoint Property Screening System (CPSS) Program.

The goals of this Industry Day are to:

  • Discuss the closure of the Increment (Inc.) 1 qualification window;
  • Communicate TSA’s CPSS Inc. 2 execution strategy and milestones; and
  • Share changes to the draft CPSS Inc. 2 Functional Requirements Document (FRD), discuss TSA’s vision for their implementation, and present guidance on how to provide feedback on these changes.

TSA has established the CPSS Program to qualify Computed Tomography (CT) systems for use at airport passenger screening checkpoints nationwide. For the CPSS Program, TSA has applied an incremental approach to deploy this new technology. This Industry Day offers the opportunity to introduce the CPSS Inc. 2 execution strategy to industry.

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Time: 2-4 PM ET

Location: Virtual [WebEx Link to be sent to attendees prior to event]

This Industry Day will be held virtually. Details will be provided to companies after attendance and security requirements have been met.

Participation in this Industry Day is limited to (a) current CT manufacturers; (b) potential CT manufacturers; and (c) third-party organizations with relevant experience in algorithm development and integration.

To be considered for attendance, each company must submit a list of projects relevant to CT production or algorithm development that have been successfully completed with a short summary of each, and/or any other relevant information that will show (a), (b), or (c) above.

As part of this event, the TSA intends to release the draft CPSS Inc. 2 FRD, which is a Sensitive Security Information (SSI) document. The goal of sharing this document is to ensure that industry is aware of the revisions made to the draft FRD. Because this document is classified as SSI, those interested in viewing these updates must satisfy the following requirements prior to receiving them. Only those participants who are vetted and accepted by the TSA may participate in this Industry Day.

Registration to participate in this Industry Day is due no later than 3PM ET on February 16, 2023 to CPSSComms@tsa.dhs.gov.  Please see the attachment for additional details and instructions.

Read more at SAM.gov

