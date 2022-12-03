Webinar: Preparing for the Fiscal Year 2023 Nonprofit Security Grant Program

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Grant Programs Directorate, the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and the DHS Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships, jointly invite all interested 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations to a Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) Informational Webinar virtual event to provide a look-back on the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 NSGP, and look-ahead for the prospective FY 2023 NSGP. The NSGP provides funding for physical and cyber security enhancements and other security-related activities to nonprofit organizations that are at high risk of a terrorist attack. In addition, the NSGP seeks to integrate nonprofit preparedness activities with broader state and local preparedness efforts.

FEMA will host several NSGP virtual webinars to provide lessons learned from the FY 2022 NSGP cycle and, most importantly, share valuable information on what nonprofits should consider now in preparation for the FY 2023 NSGP application submission cycle. Each webinar will contain similar content including an opportunity for nonprofits to provide a platform to share NSGP investment accomplishments, feedback, and ask questions.

You Must Register in Advance:

When: December 8, 2022

Time: 03:00 PM ET (US and Canada)

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://fema.connectsolutions.com/ehnjunvdpxep/event/registration.html

When: December 13, 2022

Time: 03:00 PM ET (US and Canada)

https://fema.connectsolutions.com/e51cutauazfn/event/registration.html

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the Adobe Connect meeting. Please check both junk/spam as some email filters may redirect the attendance confirmation email.