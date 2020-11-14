Affigent and Qmulos Partner to Provide Compliance Ready Applications to Federal Agencies

Akima has announced that its subsidiary, Affigent, has partnered with Qmulos, a cybersecurity company delivering compliance solutions to enable improved security posture across the enterprise. With their combined expertise, Affigent and Qmulos will provide compliance ready applications to federal agencies faced with growing regulatory compliance requirements and expanding security concerns.

Qmulos’ next-gen compliance solutions optimize risk management efforts with real-time continuous monitoring as well as automatic assessments of the current compliance status to include organizational, systemic, and individual risk. Ultimately, enabling organizations to make fast, evidence-based decisions with real-time visibility across the enterprise.

“We are excited to partner with Affigent,” said Matt Coose, Qmulos Founder and CEO. “Together we can provide federal agencies automation on a flexible, adaptive platform enabling them to align real-time control monitoring and risk management with operational security.”

Qmulos will be demonstrating their solutions alongside Affigent and the Akima portfolio of companies at Fort Belvoir Industry Days, being held virtually November 17-19, 2020. Attendees will be able to visit Akima in the virtual exhibit hall to access more information and participate in live video or text chats with the teams’ cybersecurity experts. Registration is available online.

