CISA Selects CrowdStrike to Protect Critical Endpoints and Workloads

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has worked with multiple federal agencies to select CrowdStrike as one of the major platforms to support the Executive Order (EO) endpoint detection and response (EDR) initiative.

CrowdStrike will provide the cloud-native AI-driven CrowdStrike Falcon® platform to secure critical endpoints and workloads for CISA and multiple other major civilian agencies and directly operationalize EO 14028, the landmark guidance that unifies a number of initiatives and policies to strengthen the U.S. national and federal government cybersecurity posture.

The contract will enable CISA to strengthen its Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) program and advance its mission of securing civilian “.gov” networks and leading the national effort to understand and manage cyber and physical risk to critical infrastructure.

CrowdStrike Falcon is FedRAMP authorized and enables agencies to detect and automatically prevent cyberattacks. Powered by the Security Cloud and delivered through a single cloud-native agent, CrowdStrike delivers comprehensive protection at scale, reducing complexity and driving down operational costs, while empowering CISA security teams with accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, and expert threat hunting.

Leveraging funds appropriated from The White House’ American Rescue Plan, CISA and CrowdStrike will enhance the value of CDM Defend – the next iteration of Department of Homeland Security’s Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program – to deliver operational security capabilities through a single integrated platform.

EO 14028 explicitly calls for the mandating of government entities to embrace cybersecurity tools and concepts such as threat hunting, EDR and IT modernization, and to prioritize the adoption of cloud technologies. The expanded partnership between CISA and CrowdStrike operationalizes these concepts as the two organizations look to rapidly strengthen public-private collaboration and cyber resiliency.

CrowdStrike is also one of the initial industry partners within CISA’s newly launched Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC), which will work to unify the cyber capabilities currently spread out across multiple federal agencies, many state and local governments, and countless private sector entities. CrowdStrike will work with CISA and other partners to develop proactive and rapid response plans to better inform cyber risk management, and enhance a more unified defense against adversaries through intelligence sharing.

