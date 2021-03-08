DroneShield Announces DHS and DOD Agreements

Australian counter-drone system specialist, DroneShield Ltd, has entered into a new Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate. The research will involve DroneShield’s multi-sensor Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) detection and mitigation capabilities, with the primary focus on DroneSentry™ and DroneSentry-C2™ systems for fixed and semi-fixed site applications.

DroneSentry™ is a modular system that integrates multiple sensors – radio frequency (RF), radar, EO/IR camera, and acoustic for layered detection, classification, identification, and tracking of UAS. The system uses artificial intelligence-based RF detection, long-range sensing, and expanded multi-sensor data fusion capabilities.

DroneSentry-C2™ provides end users with an interoperable common operating picture for the counter-UAS mission. It is designed to enable users to easily deploy a complete detection and threat assessment capability of unmanned systems for their critical infrastructure and base protection needs.

DroneShield has also been accepted into two U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) consortiums – System of Systems Consortium (SOSSEC) and Sensors, Communications, and Electronics Consortium (SCEC).

SOSSEC focuses on collaboration, innovation, and cooperation among its partners focused on DOD mission sets, including areas highly relevant to DroneShield, such as electronic warfare, Intelligence surveillance reconnaissance and targeting, and intelligence analysis exploitation and dissemination.

SCEC conducts research, development, and testing in cooperation with the U.S. government, leading to technology demonstrations and prototype projects in the sensors, communications and electronics sciences and other related fields to maintain and improve warfighter capabilities in complex environments.

