FAA Announces Application Period for LAANC to Support Safe Drone Integration

The FAA has announced the application period for entities to become FAA Approved UAS Service Suppliers of the Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC). The application period opens on May 3, 2021.

LAANC is a collaboration between the FAA and the drone industry that directly supports the safe integration of drones into the nation’s airspace. Launched in 2017, the capability covers 80 percent of controlled National Airspace at 400 feet or below and expedites the time it takes for drone pilots to receive near real-time authorizations to fly in this space. All drone pilots operating in LAANC-enabled areas under the FAA’s small drone rule or under the exception for limited recreational operations can access the capability through FAA Approved LAANC Service Suppliers.

LAANC provides drone pilots with industry developed applications to obtain near real-time airspace authorizations for operations in a controlled airspace below 400 feet. LAANC does not provide entities with the authority to regulate the airspace or grant access without FAA approval.

The Schedule is:

Application Period: May 3 – June 4, 2021

FAA Submission Review: June 7 – July 9, 2021

Technical Interviews: June 12 – August 13, 2021

Formal Onboarding: August 16 – October 15, 2021

The FAA is announcing the application date more than two months in advance to help applicants prepare, as they must have a mature product at time of application.

Find out more at the FAA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)